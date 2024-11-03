Fort L.P. Acquires New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $207,658,649.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 2,172,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.