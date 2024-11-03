Fort L.P. Acquires New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $207,658,649.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $64,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,790.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,952 shares of company stock worth $11,544,337. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 2,172,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
