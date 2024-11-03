Fort L.P. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. 12,181,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,532,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $660.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

