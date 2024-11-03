Fort L.P. Invests $235,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in NIKE by 57.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $3,412,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. 9,623,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

