Fort L.P. Sells 126 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.90.

Shares of KLAC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $669.38. 906,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $744.15 and a 200-day moving average of $763.38. KLA Co. has a one year low of $484.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

