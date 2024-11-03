Fort L.P. Sells 154 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 124.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 665,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,450. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

