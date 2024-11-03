Fort L.P. Sells 356 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 3,123,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,420. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.