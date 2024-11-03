Fort L.P. Sells 63 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

FICO stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,988.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,462. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $879.69 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,607.72.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.08.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

