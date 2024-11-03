Fort L.P. Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.