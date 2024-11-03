Fort L.P. Trims Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

