Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 254,985 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $109,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

KEYS opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

