Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 31,209 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,209 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,524,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,094 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,032,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,335,644 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 1,261,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after buying an additional 1,238,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

CCI opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

