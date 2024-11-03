Foundation Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. 863,086 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

