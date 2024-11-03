Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,022,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

