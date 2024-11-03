FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $6.67 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

