FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 485190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

