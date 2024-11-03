FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 485190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
