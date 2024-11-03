FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Black Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

