FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 162.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 105,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 76,754 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

