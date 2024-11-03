Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 225,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 134,623 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $26.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPG
Galapagos Stock Up 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galapagos
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.