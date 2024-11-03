Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 225,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 134,623 shares.The stock last traded at $27.02 and had previously closed at $26.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs raised Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPG

Galapagos Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.