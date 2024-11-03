General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

