GFS Advisors LLC Buys 26,090 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,868 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

WBD stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

