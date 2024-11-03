GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6,431.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

