GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5,470.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.49 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

