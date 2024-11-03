Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

