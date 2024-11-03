Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

