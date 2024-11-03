Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after buying an additional 265,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 807,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $44.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

