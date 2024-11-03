Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

