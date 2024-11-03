Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,025,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,151,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

