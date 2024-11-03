Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

