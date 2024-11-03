Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.