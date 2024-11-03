Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,769,000 after buying an additional 150,984 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

