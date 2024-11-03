Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

