Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after buying an additional 2,927,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,693,000 after purchasing an additional 362,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after purchasing an additional 274,449 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

GPK opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Truist Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

