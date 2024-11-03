Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.76. 1,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

