Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 620,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,110 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,279.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,676 shares of company stock valued at $344,967 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

