Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 805,128 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 84.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 4,807 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,091.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $887.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

