Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,904 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $6,415,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $12.78 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.