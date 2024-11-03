Harbour Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1,141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,340.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 590,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 507,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

