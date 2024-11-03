Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.21. 794,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

