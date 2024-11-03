Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,508. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.