Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $3,568,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 126,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,102. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.