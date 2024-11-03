Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hayward has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

