Hoppy (HOPPY) One Day Volume Hits $6.58 Million

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Hoppy has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoppy has a total market cap of $107.33 million and $6.58 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.49 or 0.99872583 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.75 or 0.99550101 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00027474 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,596,478.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

