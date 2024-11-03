Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $169.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $145.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,373,585.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,822,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,371,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 354,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.