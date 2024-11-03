IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 182 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0 %

WEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.57. 3,176,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

