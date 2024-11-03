IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 277,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,431. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

