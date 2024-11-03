IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $155,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $277,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

