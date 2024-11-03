IAG Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 2,080,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.