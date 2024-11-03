IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

