ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. ICF International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,942. ICF International has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.74.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.32. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

