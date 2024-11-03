iExec RLC Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $102.74 million and $6.37 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,236.87 or 0.99956134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012292 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00053496 BTC.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.48934727 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,648,322.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

